Gosse, Carol A.

Carol always enjoyed the presence of children and was fortunate to have careers that allowed her to work with them. She worked at Wayland Academy for the food service department for 25 years. Later in life, Carol worked as a crossing guard for the city of Beaver Dam. She enjoyed each morning and afternoon getting children across the streets of Spring and Davis and made them smile with a treat from time to time. Carol raised her children with tough love and instilled morals into them that will continue for generations. Her family was her entire world. Each year, Carol looked forward to the Gosse Family Annual Easter Day Basketball Game that took place at Lincoln Park in Beaver Dam. Holidays and get-togethers were really important to her and even though her home was small, she always made room for her family. Carol enjoyed cooking and she loved her animals. She was also a dedicated Packer fan.