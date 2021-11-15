Gosse, Carol A.

BEAVER DAM—Carol A. Gosse, age 84, formerly of Beaver Dam, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at her home in Mayville, surrounded by her family.
Carol A. Benike was born on Sept. 29, 1937 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to Albert J. and Angeline (Immerfall) Benike. She was a 1957 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On Feb. 7, 1985, Carol was united in marriage with Elmer Gosse.
Carol always enjoyed the presence of children and was fortunate to have careers that allowed her to work with them. She worked at Wayland Academy for the food service department for 25 years. Later in life, Carol worked as a crossing guard for the city of Beaver Dam. She enjoyed each morning and afternoon getting children across the streets of Spring and Davis and made them smile with a treat from time to time. Carol raised her children with tough love and instilled morals into them that will continue for generations. Her family was her entire world. Each year, Carol looked forward to the Gosse Family Annual Easter Day Basketball Game that took place at Lincoln Park in Beaver Dam. Holidays and get-togethers were really important to her and even though her home was small, she always made room for her family. Carol enjoyed cooking and she loved her animals. She was also a dedicated Packer fan.
Carol is survived by her children, Steve (Sue Zastrow) Setzer of Beaver Dam, Tom (Tracy) Setzer of Fond du Lac, Fred (Sheila) Setzer of Lowell, Sue (Jerry) Hopf of Texas, Lori (Bob) Stenglein of Oconomowoc, and Patty (Chris) Johnson of Mayville; step-children; many grandchildren and step grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great step-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Gordon Benike, David (Cheryl) Benike, Mary Ellen Benike, John (Peggy) Benike, Robert Schkirke, Linda (Jim) Burton, and Dorothy Hankes; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Larry Benike; and a sister, Barbara Schkirke.
The family wishes to thank Carol’s Hillside Hospice team; Denise, Lola, Melissa, Tammy and Chaplain Dennis. You all have made the past five months a much better quality of life for mom, and for us. Patty had the strength to take mom in and the hospice team gave Patty the strength to keep being by mom’s side. All of your love and support is greatly appreciated.
The memorial gathering will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 11:50 a.m. The celebration of life will follow at the funeral home at 12 noon with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. A private inurnment with be at St. Peter Cemetery.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
