WAUPUN—Roger Gossfeld, 89, of Waupun, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Roger was born Feb. 15, 1932, the son of Lester and Dorothy Kuenzi Gossfeld. Roger attended Waupun High School and graduated in 1950. Following high school he enlisted in the Naval Reserve while working on farms around the area. On Jan. 13, 1954, he married Rushara Nitschke at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun. The couple farmed together on many locations in the Waupun area for 12 years, with the last one near Burnett. After they sold their farm, he went into the carpentry business where he became known as a perfectionist carpenter working in the Waupun and surrounding areas. Roger was involved with the Waupun Truckin’ Show along with Volksfest. He and Rushara enjoyed biking, boating, and traveling.
Roger is survived by two daughters, Kim (Steve) King of West Bend and Marnie (Scott) TeBeest of Mo.; four grandchildren, Monica (Duane) Balsiger of Germantown, Jeremy TeBeest of Mo., Andrew (Cindy) Gossfeld of Beaver Dam, and Brad (Kat) Gossfeld of Texas; and eight great grandchildren.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Rushara Nitschke Gossfeld; son, Gary Gossfeld; grandson, Mathew King; his parents; in-laws; and other relatives and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to SSM Hospice Hope for the wonderful work they do and the care they gave to Roger.
The family is honoring Roger’s wish not to have formal services.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
