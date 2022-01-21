Roger was born Feb. 15, 1932, the son of Lester and Dorothy Kuenzi Gossfeld. Roger attended Waupun High School and graduated in 1950. Following high school he enlisted in the Naval Reserve while working on farms around the area. On Jan. 13, 1954, he married Rushara Nitschke at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun. The couple farmed together on many locations in the Waupun area for 12 years, with the last one near Burnett. After they sold their farm, he went into the carpentry business where he became known as a perfectionist carpenter working in the Waupun and surrounding areas. Roger was involved with the Waupun Truckin’ Show along with Volksfest. He and Rushara enjoyed biking, boating, and traveling.