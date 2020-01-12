Grabman, Elizabeth, 68, Packwaukee

PACKWAUKEE - Elizabeth “Liz” Grabman, age 68, of Packwaukee, Wis., died on Wed., Jan. 8, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fichburg, Wis.

Liz was born on Dec. 17, 1951, to Joseph and Evelyn (Scott) Leuck.

Liz was raised by her Aunt Annabel and Edwin Caldwell. Edwin was in the Navy, so, Liz traveled to many different schools, from Chicago to Barnsville, Ohio. She graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1969.

Liz attended O’Connel airline school, she graduated and began her career as an airline sturdiest for International Chartered Airlines. She traveled all over, including Paris, London, and Germany.

In Sept. of 1971, Liz met the love of her life. Her and Carl were married June 3, 1972, in Endeavor, Wis. The two ran the family dairy farm. Liz also had several waitressing jobs.

Liz was the chairwoman of the Marquette Country Women’s Committee Farm Bureau, an avid gardener, and would pressure can just about anything. They ran three lunch trucks and sold food at area auctions.