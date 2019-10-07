Grace A. Thalacker, age 91, of Montello, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Grace was born April 2, 1928, to John M. and Mildred Butterfield Johnson in Briggsville, Wis. She graduated from Endeavor High School in 1946 and married Tunes Thalacker in the same year.
Grace and Tunes started Lakeside Farm Implements in 1947, which is still in operation today. While successfully raising seven children, Grace earned a two-year degree from Wautoma Teachers College and went on to earn her B.S. degree in elementary education from UW-Stevens Point in 1977. She taught at Princeton and Westfield elementary schools and continued to substitute teach after her retirement. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and watching the birds at her feeder. She traveled to Hawaii, Germany, Canada, and several states with her family. She volunteered for six years at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Princeton and was loved by staff and residents.
Grace is survived by her husband, Tunes; her seven children, Lila (John) Waldman, Nancy (Robert) Adler, Kathie (Dennis) Wingers, Lynette (Gary) Ahrndt, Rita (Carl) Stiemsma, Brian (Jeanne) Thalacker, and Cynthia Chapman; 15 grandchildren, Jerry (Lisa) Berken, Michelle (Jim) Wiesen, Shane (Jodi) Adler, Jacob (Kristina) Wingers, Noel Wingers, Jeremy (Amanda) Ahrndt, Shannon Ahrndt, Ryan Ahrndt, Heidi (Tony) Dovi, Kyle (Keli) Stiemsma, Corey (Brooke) Stiemsma, Dania Champion, Tia Champion, Jonas Champion, and Iyanna Champion; and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Robert Johnson, Ruby Meyer, and Melvin Johnson, infant son Daniel Thalacker, and grandson Aaron Champion.
A private memorial service will be held. Inurnment will be in Harrisville Cemetery. STEINHAUS-HOLLY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit, www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice and Montello Care Center for the care they provided for Grace at the end of her life.
