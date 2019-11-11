CAMBRIA - Grace Kloostra, 79, of Cambria, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
She was born Jan. 16, 1940, in Dalton, the daughter of Lester and Dorothy Schave. She was a 1958 graduate of Montello High School. Grace was united in marriage to Lester Kloostra Aug. 23, 1959, and shared 60 years of marriage together. Lester and Grace enjoyed their time running the Crossroad Supper Club in downtown Cambria for 13 years. She also enjoyed many vacations to Las Vegas and day trips to Ho Chunk.
Grace is survived by her husband, Lester; children, Wendy (Pat) Lynch, Cynthia (Russ Link) Fritz, Dale (Tina Manthe) Kloostra; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister; and one brother.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Dorothy; daughter, Dawn Kloostra, infant sister, Violet Schave; son-in-law, Kevin Fritz; and father and mother-in-law, Herman and Clara Kloostra.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)