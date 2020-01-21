Grace Mayer, 95, Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC - Grace Lorraine Mayer, 95, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Francis Home.

She was born at the family farm in Newport Township, near Wisconsin Dells, the daughter of Palmer and Grace Ellen (Ogle) Nelson. Mrs. Mayer graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School and attended Stout Institute earning a B.S. in Foods and Nutrition.

On June 14, 1947, she married Conrad Mayer at Bethany Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Dells.

Conrad and Lorraine Mayer resided in Stratford, Conn. for eight years, while Conrad was employed by the Stratford Board of Education. Lorraine worked at General Electric in Bridgeport, Conn. in the Food Research and Appliance Laboratory for two years. Lorraine became a stay at home mother when they started their family. They returned to Wisconsin in 1956. Lorraine enjoyed living in Two Rivers for ten years and Fond du Lac for 50 years.

Lorraine has been a member of Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church since 1968. She was a faithful volunteer of the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She had many friends in the TOPS organization. She was active in teachers’ associations and she was a constant support to her family.

