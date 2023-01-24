Grace Pearl Jones

A funeral service for her will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Oxford. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Crawford Funeral Home in Oxford and again on Thursday at the church one hour prior to the service. Pastor Brenda Pulver will preside and private burial will take place at the Douglas Cemetery.