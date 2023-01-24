OXFORD—Grace Pearl Jones, age 86, of Oxford, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 with her family by her side at the Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena.
A funeral service for her will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Oxford. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Crawford Funeral Home in Oxford and again on Thursday at the church one hour prior to the service. Pastor Brenda Pulver will preside and private burial will take place at the Douglas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Pat Janke, PO Box 341, Westfield, WI 53964.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Oxford and Montello is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
