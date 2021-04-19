Grady, Dawn L.

IRON RIDGE—Dawn L. Grady, age 55, of Iron Ridge passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her home.

Private family service has been held.

Dawn was born the daughter of Richard W. and Donnalee (Monk) Grady on October 25, 1965 in Sarasota, Florida. She was a graduate of Heber Springs High School. Dawn had a big heart and enjoyed helping those with special needs. She also had a love of animals, Dawn loved horses and her two cats, and also liked the State Farm Animal Contests.

Dawn is survived by her son Casey and (Crystal) Godush. Her grandchildren- Lily and Colsen Godush. Her father Richard Grady. Her sisters Deborah and Tammy Grady, and Shelly Masters. Her nephew Robert Masters. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother Donnalee and her grandparents.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.