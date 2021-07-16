Graham, Helen Grace

Helen was born March 8, 1927, in the town of Alto, the daughter of Herman and Myrl Zastrow Hull. On Nov. 16, 1946, she married Julien "Fuzzy" Graham in Waupun. Following their marriage, the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Helen worked as a CNA at The Christian Home in Waupun and also Waupun Memorial Hospital. She also worked seasonally at Miles Kimball in Oshkosh. Helen was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun. Helen was also a homemaker who enjoyed her children and grandchildren.