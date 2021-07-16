Graham, Helen Grace

WAUPUN - Helen Grace Graham, 94, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.
Helen was born March 8, 1927, in the town of Alto, the daughter of Herman and Myrl Zastrow Hull. On Nov. 16, 1946, she married Julien "Fuzzy" Graham in Waupun. Following their marriage, the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Helen worked as a CNA at The Christian Home in Waupun and also Waupun Memorial Hospital. She also worked seasonally at Miles Kimball in Oshkosh. Helen was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun. Helen was also a homemaker who enjoyed her children and grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her husband of 75 years this coming November, Julien "Fuzzy" Graham; two daughters, Pam (Bill) Buchholz of Waupun and Jodi (Dave) Steger of Waupun; seven grandchildren, Ben Buchholz, Dr. Emily (Dr. Joel) Jahimiak, Dr. Bridget (Adam) Dean, Karl (Jessica) Buchholz, Lydia (Jonathan) Koller, Andrew (Amie) Steger, and Jennifer Johnson (fiancé, Michael); 15 great-grandchildren, Wesley, Julien "Jack," Cora, Brooke, Whitney, Elizabeth, Alexandra, Warren, Graham, Ian, Haylie, McKennah, Brandon, Julianna, and Brent; a sister, Ruby Westhuis of Waupun; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by twin brother, Harlan Hull; brothers, Ralph Hull, Wilber Hull, Edwin Hull, Myron Hull, and Lawrence Hull; and two sisters, Genevieve Hoekstra and Marie Henning.
Funeral services for Helen Graham will be held Tuesday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with Pastor Gwen Loomans officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
