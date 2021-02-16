Graham, Marla R.

CAMBRIA - Marla R. Graham, age 66, of rural Cambria, quietly became an angel on Feb. 15, 2021, at the Randolph Health Services after a fierce battle with cancer.

Marla was born on Jan. 31, 1955, to William and Betty (Kamensky) Rausch in Portage, Wis. She was raised on the farm to which she was half namesake of, Kae and Rae Pony Farm. She attended school at Cambria-Friesland. She was united in marriage to Robert W. Graham in September of 1971 in Columbus, Wis. They had two children, Monica and Jason.

She was a housewife, mom, waitress, factory worker, and CNA, until she purchased a dairy farm and thus added farmer to the list. After many years on the farm, she sold the cattle to start new endeavors. She not only obtained her GED, but she went on to get a degree in computer science.