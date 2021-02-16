Graham, Marla R.

CAMBRIA - Marla R. Graham, age 66, of rural Cambria, quietly became an angel on Feb. 15, 2021, at the Randolph Health Services after a fierce battle with cancer.
Marla was born on Jan. 31, 1955, to William and Betty (Kamensky) Rausch in Portage, Wis. She was raised on the farm to which she was half namesake of, Kae and Rae Pony Farm. She attended school at Cambria-Friesland. She was united in marriage to Robert W. Graham in September of 1971 in Columbus, Wis. They had two children, Monica and Jason.
She was a housewife, mom, waitress, factory worker, and CNA, until she purchased a dairy farm and thus added farmer to the list. After many years on the farm, she sold the cattle to start new endeavors. She not only obtained her GED, but she went on to get a degree in computer science.
Marla had an avid love of ice skating when she was younger and loved to watch it on TV during the Olympics when she was older. She also had a fondness for hot air balloons and wanted to travel. She loved to crochet and made many gifts for her grandchildren with this hobby. Nature was her other passion, especially the birds. Her grandchildren brought her joy, and she cherished the time with them. British comedies and mysteries were also her favorite way to pass time. Marla's passion and curiosity for life taught her many lessons, but she always found the bright side in whatever trial was set forth.
Marla will be forever missed by her daughter, Monica Bullen of Portage; her son, Jason Graham of Cambria; her grandson, Kaden Graham of Cambria; her granddaughter, Anala Bullen of Portage; her sister, Karla "Kie" (Steve) Selk of Cambria; her two sisters-in-law, Lori Rausch of Cambria and Elaine Forshee of Beaver Dam; the father of her children, Robert Graham of Oklahoma; many other relatives and friends.
Marla was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Richard Rausch and Keith Forshee.
Funeral services will held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 at the KRATZ-SMEDEMA FUNERAL HOME in Cambria with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Burial will follow in the Cambria Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. If attending, please follow the CDC Guidelines for COVID-19 with wearing masks and social distancing.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.
