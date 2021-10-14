Grams, Arnold C., Jr.

BEAVER DAM - Arnold C. "Bugsy" "Choke" Grams Jr., age 73, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam, Wis.

A memorial service for Arnold will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 12 noon at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam, with Father Will Arnold officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. A private family inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton.

Arnold was born the son of Arnold C. Sr. and Evelyn (McCaffrey) Grams on April 22, 1948, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Arnold greatly enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was in a motorcycle club for 50-plus years. If he wasn't riding his motorcycle, you could still find him outdoors, either hunting, fishing, or riding his horses, and he also participated in martial arts. He also was a huge Wisconsin sports fanatic. Arnold was very caring and kind, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.