Gramza, Raymond R.
PORTAGE—Raymond R. Gramza, Jr., age 61, of Portage, died on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his home.

He was born on May 28, 1960 in Manistee, Mich., the son of Raymond and Lillian (Michales) Gramza. He had worked for over 35 years for Portage Industries / Spartech. Ray enjoyed working on his cars and attending car shows.

He is survived by his best friend, Jane Gramza; his son, Aaron (Morgan) Gramza; three grandchildren, Isaiah, Alexis, and Aiden; five brothers, Glen Gramza, Wayne Gramza, Randy Gramza, Todd Gramza and Lorne Gramza; other near relatives and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Alicia Gramza.

A Celebration of Ray’s Life will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at his home, 129 E. EMMETT ST., Portage. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

