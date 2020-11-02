 Skip to main content
Grantman, Karl "Kully"
RIO - Karl "Kully" Grantman, 60, of Rio, passed away Oct. 30, 2020, at his home. He was born on Aug. 9, 1960, to Gordon and Joy Grantman.

Kully went to Sun Prairie and Wittenberg schools. He had numerous jobs, from a CNA to his own painting business. He was very involved in music, from drums to teaching himself guitar. He also enjoyed carving wood and soapstone. He married the love of his life, Mick McMahon, on Oct. 23, 1989, in Madison.

Survivors include his husband, Mickey; brother, Brett (Loretta) Grantman; sister, Chris Grantman (Tom Tuttle); half-brother, Russell (Laine); nephews, Joshua and Jesse; nieces, Alison, Brenna, and Heather (Curt) Messer; grandniece, Kendra (Todd) Deuel; grandnephew, Kevin (Kia); great-nieces, Leila and Aria; cousins, Paul (Ginger) and Jenny (Craig); and friend for many years, Dean Lingard. He is preceded in death by parents; grandmother, Rusty; aunt, Jeanne; and cousin, Peggy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Rio on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Father Bala Eturi presiding. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will take place at Rocky Run Catholic Cemetery following the service. Social distancing and mask requirements will be followed at the service and visitation. Online condolences can be made at www.grassefs.com Grasse Funeral Service of Rio is serving the family.

