Graunke, Vivian

WAUPUN—Vivian Graunke, 89, of Waupun, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Vivian was born July 18, 1932 in Waupun the daughter of William and Mabel Czoschke Beekman. Vivian attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1950. On March 31, 1951 she married Gerald Graunke in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun where Vivian was employed by Wisconsin Telephone Company for several years. She was a member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun and a past member of its “Evening Fellowship” group. Vivian loved camping, sewing, puzzles, crafts and giving to others. She also loved her entire family and enjoyed saying hi and gabbing with everyone.

Vivian is survived by her three children, Gregory (Gail) Graunke of Oshkosh, Jeffrey Graunke of Waupun, and Karen (Clifford) Teletzke of Waupun; and two grandsons, Joshua (special friend, Sadie) and Jacob Teletzke (special friend, Cass); and special friends, Betty Cox and Don Brandenburg.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Gerald, in 2016; great-granddaughter, Daten, in 2021; and friends Glenn Cox and Glenda Brandenburg.