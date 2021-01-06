Gray, Anna Maria

PORTAGE – Anna Maria Gray, age 93, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Tivoli Aspirus Community in Portage.
Anna was born on July 14, 1927, in Cormons, Italy, the daughter of Leopoldo Giuseppe Jachin and Giovanna (Visintin) Jachin. She met Frank Gray Jr. at the USO while he was serving in the U.S. Army. They fell in love and were married on July 20, 1948, in Cormons, Italy. Anna and her infant son made the trip from Italy in November 1949 to meet Frank in New York after his discharge from the Army. They traveled to Briggsville where they lived for nearly 70 years. Anna was an avid reader and gifted seamstress, often creating her own designs. She loved dancing and gardening, especially her flowers. Anna was an excellent cook, cooking by taste and instinct rather than a recipe, but finally her family convinced her to give them a recipe they could follow. Her sweet, loving, compassionate and feisty Italian spirit will be missed by those who were lucky enough to have her in their life.
She is survived by her children, Frank (Kathleen) Gray of Baraboo, Robin (Alice) Gray of Tomahawk, and Jan (Joel) Andres of Briggsville; siblings, Benito (Denis) Jachin of Italy and Rosanna (Luigi) Brandolin of Italy; sisters-in-law, Verona Gray of Portage and Helen Gray of Florida; dear friend, Rosa Wittenberg of LaCrosse; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, both in the U.S. and Italy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Gray Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Rosanna (Richard) Herron; siblings, Elena Jachin and Edda Sfiligoi; and her best friends, Alois and Elda Wood and Mario and Ann Marz.
A special thank you to the staff at Tivoli and Rachel Booth for their loving care and support.
A celebration of life and private inurnment at Briggsville Protestant Cemetery will be held on July 24, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in Anna's name to the Briggsville Fire Department or the Briggsville American Legion.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)