Gray, Anna Maria

Anna was born on July 14, 1927, in Cormons, Italy, the daughter of Leopoldo Giuseppe Jachin and Giovanna (Visintin) Jachin. She met Frank Gray Jr. at the USO while he was serving in the U.S. Army. They fell in love and were married on July 20, 1948, in Cormons, Italy. Anna and her infant son made the trip from Italy in November 1949 to meet Frank in New York after his discharge from the Army. They traveled to Briggsville where they lived for nearly 70 years. Anna was an avid reader and gifted seamstress, often creating her own designs. She loved dancing and gardening, especially her flowers. Anna was an excellent cook, cooking by taste and instinct rather than a recipe, but finally her family convinced her to give them a recipe they could follow. Her sweet, loving, compassionate and feisty Italian spirit will be missed by those who were lucky enough to have her in their life.