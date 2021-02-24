Gray, Evelyn Ann

MAUSTON - Evelyn Ann Gray passed peacefully at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, surrounded by her family, on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Evelyn was born on March 20, 1939, to Frank and Aletha (Seebecker) Karas at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston, Wis.

She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Gray on Sept. 19, 1959. Her family finds comfort knowing that Evelyn is reunited with her husband and true love in heaven. Evelyn lived a life of service. She attended college in Madison, Wis., after high school, where she pursued a technical business degree. She dedicated her career to helping manage Gray Electric LLC, an electrical contracting company she started with her husband in 1959. Evelyn retired in 1999 when her son took over the family business and her daughter started managing the office. She spent her retirement dedicating her time to her family and community. She volunteered countless hours at The Mauston Community Sharing Pantry and Hess Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop. She also served in several roles at the Mauston United Methodist Church.