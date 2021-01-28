Gray, Inez M.

MARQUETTE—Inez Marie Gray passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19. She was born on Jan. 20, 1936, to Carl and Ada (Koenig) Anderson in Poynette, Wis. She married John Gray Jr. on Aug. 3, 1953, in Fort Riley, Kan., where he was stationed in the U.S. Army. During John’s service she traveled all over the United States and Germany with him. They had four children, Juanita, Sherrel, Terresa and John. They moved to Wyocena after his retirement from the Army to be closer to family. Inez then started employment at AMPI in Portage where she was also a union steward. They moved to Marquette, Wis., after her retirement to be closer to the lake. She loved being outdoors, watching the birds, and spending time with her family and her two puppies, Wiggles and Jiggles.
She is survived by the love of her life and husband, John Jr.; her daughter, Terresa; son, John (Peggy); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon; brother, Wayne; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Juanita and Sherrel; brothers, Robert, Lyle, and Donald; and sisters, Mary, Agnes, and Uva.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice in her name.
