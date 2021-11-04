Gray, Jane Eleanor

PORTAGE - Jane Eleanor Gray, age 86, of Portage, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 1, 2021.

Jane was born on Aug. 16, 1935, in Portage, the daughter of Emil and Leone (Eulberg) Wenzel. She attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Portage High School in 1953. She then graduated from Madison Business College in 1954.

She married Dale Gray in 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in April of this year. After working as a secretary at UW-Madison and the Portage Clinic, she took time off to raise their six children. She retired in 1998 from Penda Corporation.

Jane enjoyed baking (especially chocolate chip cookies and zucchini bread), reading, knitting, jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles, and family camping trips when her children were young. Later, she and Dale would visit friends and family in Nevada and Arizona and spend summer weekends in Door County. They traveled to Germany in 1988 for the baptism of one of their grandchildren, and they enjoyed an Eastern Caribbean cruise in 2009. What Jane treasured most, though, was family time. She enjoyed celebrating birthdays and holidays in her home, often with more than 25 people in the house.