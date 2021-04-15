Gray, Joyce A.

PARDEEVILLE - Joyce A. Gray, 89, of Pardeeville, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena. She was born Feb. 8, 1932. She worked at the Associated Milk Producers, making cheese for 30-plus years. She was an active member of the Pardeeville Methodist Church and sang in the choir. She loved her cats and polka dancing.

Survivors include her two sons, Randall and Ronald; and grandchildren, Kevin, Tia, and Layla. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Funeral services with social distancing guidelines will be held Monday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at the UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Pardeeville with the Rev. Sergio Tristan officiating. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.