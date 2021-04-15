Gray, Ronald D.

PARDEEVILLE - Ronald D. Gray, 64, of Pardeeville, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 22, 1956, to Robert and Joyce Gray.
He graduated from UW Business College and worked at Frigo Cheese for many years. He enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia, knives, bugs, and had a large tie-shirt collection.
Survivors include his brother, Randall; nephew, Kevin; and nieces, Tia and Layla. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services with social distancing guidelines will be held Monday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at the UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Pardeeville with the Rev. Sergio Tristan officiating. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
