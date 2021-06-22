Grebel, David E.

HORICON - David E. Grebel, age 91, of Horicon, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Beaver Dam Care Center in Beaver Dam with his family by his side.

A funeral service for David will take place on Saturday, June 26 at 12 noon, at ST. STEPHEN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon, with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the church on Saturday. Interment will take place at Stone Cemetery in Burnett.

David was born the son of Emerson and Verna (Ehlert) Grebel on July 30, 1929. He was a 1948 graduate of Horicon High School. David was united in marriage to Evelyn Herman on June 3, 1950, in Beaver Dam. He worked as a self-taught mechanic and truck driver. David first worked at Hanefeld Brothers for over 20 years and then spent the next 20 years at Asmus Motors in Waupun. In his spare time, David volunteered for the Bethesda Store. David was also an active member of the Dodge County Power Antique Club and a member of the J.I. Case Collectors. He repaired and restored Case Tractors and also many sandwich engines. David also loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon.