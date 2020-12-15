Grebel, Lawrence F.

BEAVER DAM - Lawrence F. Grebel, 87, of Beaver Dam, was called home to his heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Lawrence was born the son of Emerson and Verna (Ehlert) Grebel on Aug. 15, 1933, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1952 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Larry was married to Gertrude Kuehl on Aug. 14, 1954, at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Larry dedicated his life to farming and drove truck for Double S Fertilizer, Green Giant, and Hanefeld Brothers Trucking.

Larry was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was a member of 4-H and a 4-H leader, as well as a member of the FFA where he held an officer position. Larry enjoyed snowmobiling and was a member of the T.T. Riders Snowmobile Club since 1969, where he served as president and vice president. He also served as an officer of the County Snowmobile Association. Larry served as a member of the Farm Bureau. Larry enjoyed hunting especially deer hunting and was an avid Badgers and Packers fan.