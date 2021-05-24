Grebel, Richard Alfred

Richard was the epitome of a Godly man as he reflected Christian principles in his daily life through raising his family, interactions within the community, and by loving his wife as Christ loved the church. He even led the congregation of his home church, Trinity Lutheran located on Whispering Pines, through several sermons as a guest speaker. With that living example, Richard showed his family the unconditional love of Christ and the peace that comes with knowing each of them will be together again one day.

He is survived by his honeybee of 68 years, Mary Lou, their three sons Richard A. Grebel, Jr. (Coni) of Leesburg, Michael L. Grebel, Sr. (Marie) of Arlington, Daniel M. Grebel, Sr. (Barbara) of Leesburg, and their two daughters, Dawn Guanciale of Albany and Tina Thomas (Erwin) of Dawson along with their spouses, listed in parentheses, and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, David Grebel (Evelyn), sister-in-law, Shirley Hoffman, sister-in-law, Gertrude Grebel, and several nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his father and mother, Emerson and Verna, brothers Lawrence and Dale (Faroline), sisters Arlene Wagner (Ed) and Lorine, and brother-in-laws Virgil Hoffman and Arthur Rupp.

The family will host visitation at Mathews Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 26th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral following the next day, Thursday, May 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran located at 1508 Whispering Pines, Albany, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in memory of Richard Grebel to Trinity Lutheran Church 1508 Whispering Pines Rd, Albany, GA 31707.