Green, Roger William

PORTAGE – Roger William Green, age 85, passed away peacefully at home with family in the early hours of Jan. 4, 2021.

Roger was born Jan. 23, 1935, in Eau Claire, to Harvey and Wilhelmine Green. Roger married his childhood sweetheart, Carmen Kromrey, on May 30, 1955, in Fall Creek. Roger served stateside in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from February of 1954 until January of 1955. Upon honorable discharge, Roger attended two years of business administration study at UW-Eau Claire and pursued a career in finance beginning with Thorp Finance in Eau Claire, Bank of Madison, Citizens State Bank of Genoa City and Park Falls State Bank. He accepted a position as Assistant Vice-President of the Bank of Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton Branch Manager in 1968 when branch banking was enacted in Wisconsin. Ultimately Roger achieved a graduate degree at the UW Madison School of Banking in 1973. Roger was the original Baraboo National Bank Manager in Lake Delton as well.

A pillar of the Lake Delton community, Roger forged many close relationships with business owners and entrepreneurs in the Wisconsin Dells area. He served 28 years in Lake Delton banking before retiring in 1996. He also served as President of the Sauk County Bankers Association and President of the very active Lake Delton Lions Club. Roger was also an Auxiliary member of VFW Post 987 in Baraboo.