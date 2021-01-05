Green, Roger William

PORTAGE – Roger William Green, age 85, passed away peacefully at home with family in the early hours of Jan. 4, 2021.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, with Father Gary Krahenbuhl officiating. Flag presentation will be by VFW Dept. of Wisconsin State Commander Jason Johns. Inurnment will be in Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek, Wis., at a later date. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed, masks will be required, and provided if necessary.
