Greenwood, Bernice R. "Bonnie"

NEW LISBON - Bernice R. "Bonnie" Greenwood, age 93, went home to join the Lord on May 11, 2021. She resided at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Her kindness and grace will be dearly missed by family and friends. She was born to Charles and Anna (Corcoran) Ames, on Sept. 27, 1927, in Brodhead, Wis. She graduated from Green Bay High School.

While working at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home in New Lisbon, she met Lyle G. Greenwood. They were married on Jan. 15, 1950, at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon. Bonnie dedicated her life to being an amazing wife and mother.

Bonnie is survived by the joys of her life, four children, Kathy Slater of Tomah, Wis., Mary Swenson of Kimberly, Wis., Carol Rattunde of Kimberly, Wis., and Don (Kay) Greenwood of Eau Claire, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Clay Slater of Sparta, Betty (Scott) Weinzatl of Tomah, Matthew (Karlee) Swenson of Jonesboro, Ark., Tracy (Nicholas) Helander of Naperville, Ill., Nicole (Patrick) Wagner of Wauwatosa, Leah Greenwood of Eau Claire, and Kelci Greenwood of Eau Claire; five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cassondra, Brittany, Jared and Eden; and by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle; son-in-law, Dale A. Slater; four sisters; and one brother.