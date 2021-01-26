 Skip to main content
Greenwood, Randall
BARABOO - Randall Greenwood, of Baraboo, age 59, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Randall was born Jan. 28, 1961, in Baraboo. He was a graduate of Broadus High School in Montana. Randall owned his own rustic furniture business for many years. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, camping and socializing.

Survivors include his son, Tyler (Ashely McLean) Greenwood; grandchildren, Dylan Legnar, Julia and Jacob Greenwood; parents, Russ (Carol) Greenwood and Janet (Jim) Dewall; numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George (Juanita) Greenwood; daughter-in-law, Jessica Greenwood; and his sister, Becky Greenwood.

Per his wishes, no services will be held. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

