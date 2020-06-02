Gregerson, Charmaine “Char” “Cheri”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WISCONSIN DELLS - Charmaine “Char” “Cheri” Gregerson, age 92, went peacefully to dance with the Angels on Jan. 14, 2020.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the NEWPORT LUTHERAN CHURCH CEMETERY in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Steven Keller officiating.

Cheri was born in Oshkosh, Wis., on Aug. 13, 1927, the daughter of Walter and Agnes (Schiessl) Balthazor. She grew up in Oshkosh until she was 12, traveling to Appleton, until moving to Wisconsin Dells in 1945. Cheri married Edward Gregerson in December of 1977. She loved reading, crocheting, playing cards and crafting.

Cheri is survived by her daughters, Lynda (Allen) Barden of Cambria, Wis., and Barbara Playman of Portage; brother, Gordon Balthazor of Vacaville, Calif.; sister, Joan Vance of Appleton, Wis.; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; sons, Jeffrey and Michael Playman; brother, William Balthazor; sister, Muriel Krablean; and brothers-in-law, Bruce Vance and Don Krablean. After the death of her husband of 40 years, she became a resident of Tivoli Assisted Living in Portage, Wis.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

