Gregerson, Charmaine “Char” “Cheri”

WISCONSIN DELLS - Charmaine “Char” “Cheri” Gregerson, age 92, went peacefully to dance with the Angels on Jan. 14, 2020.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the NEWPORT LUTHERAN CHURCH CEMETERY in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Steven Keller officiating.
Cheri was born in Oshkosh, Wis., on Aug. 13, 1927, the daughter of Walter and Agnes (Schiessl) Balthazor. She grew up in Oshkosh until she was 12, traveling to Appleton, until moving to Wisconsin Dells in 1945. Cheri married Edward Gregerson in December of 1977. She loved reading, crocheting, playing cards and crafting.
Cheri is survived by her daughters, Lynda (Allen) Barden of Cambria, Wis., and Barbara Playman of Portage; brother, Gordon Balthazor of Vacaville, Calif.; sister, Joan Vance of Appleton, Wis.; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; sons, Jeffrey and Michael Playman; brother, William Balthazor; sister, Muriel Krablean; and brothers-in-law, Bruce Vance and Don Krablean. After the death of her husband of 40 years, she became a resident of Tivoli Assisted Living in Portage, Wis.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)