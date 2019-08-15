ROCHESTER, MINN. - Gregg passed away unexpectedly, August 9, 2019. He was born in Manitowoc, Wis. on September 7, 1947, to Winford and Shirley Miller. He graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School and attended UW-Oshkosh. Gregg's career took him all around the state in many capacities, but always in the direction of helping people, especially those suffering from alcohol and drug addiction. He served as a therapist at Winnebago State Hospital, and was director at CASI in Appleton. In the mid 1970s, Gregg and his family moved to the Madison area, and Gregg worked for the State of Wisconsin Bureau of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse. He then moved to the University of Wisconsin, where he served in Employee Assistance and later consulted business and industry. He retired Emeritus from the University after 32 years as a senior lecturer in the Department of Professional Development and Applied Studies, specializing in supervisory strategies and employee retention. He worked with employers statewide to improve productivity through support for procedures to enhance the employer's greatest asset, their employees. He spoke nationally for the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, Safety Congresses, Employee Assistance Program Conventions, and American Foundry Society. He was also an AFSME union president. Gregg continued to be active in his retirement by continuing to work with businesses and managers, as co-director of ProfCen Consulting, Inc. He was a 47 year member of Waverly Lodge 51 of the Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin. As an organ donor, he was able to provide the gift of sight to allow another to see the world through his eyes. He was interested in history, supported area theater, engaged in community activities and especially loved grilling out with family and friends. Gregg is survived by wife, Annette Miller; daughters, Kelly Miller, Stacey Miller (spouse Marie VandeBerg), Mikki Maddox; grandson, Earnest Gillespie III; his sister, Nancy Duckert; niece, Dana (Jamie) Kornely; and nephew, Tim (Lisa) Duckert. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., August 20, 2019, at the Baraboo Masonic Lodge, 108 2nd St. Baraboo, Wis. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wisconsin Public Radio and Television.
Breaking
OBITUARIES
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)