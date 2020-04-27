Gregory A. Hilbrich, 63, Beaver Dam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEAVER DAM - Gregory A. Hilbrich, 63, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Greg was born Sept. 8, 1956 in Chicago, Ill., to Lawrence and Audrey (Ewald) Hilbrich. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1977. Greg loved the Chicago Bears and the Cubs, even through all the jokes and prodding that comes with living in Wisconsin. On Sept. 29, 1984, he married Christine Donaldson. They lived in Chicago, Ill. until 1993 when they moved their family to Beaver Dam, Wis.

Greg had many jobs throughout his life, mostly pertaining to his love of cars and anything with an engine. He loved restoring American muscle cars, with the last one being a 1970 Camaro with his son Brandon. He won many awards over the years at car shows and loved taking his family for car rides to explore Wisconsin on nice summer days.