Gregory A. Hilbrich, 63, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Gregory A. Hilbrich, 63, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Greg was born Sept. 8, 1956 in Chicago, Ill., to Lawrence and Audrey (Ewald) Hilbrich. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1977. Greg loved the Chicago Bears and the Cubs, even through all the jokes and prodding that comes with living in Wisconsin. On Sept. 29, 1984, he married Christine Donaldson. They lived in Chicago, Ill. until 1993 when they moved their family to Beaver Dam, Wis.
Greg had many jobs throughout his life, mostly pertaining to his love of cars and anything with an engine. He loved restoring American muscle cars, with the last one being a 1970 Camaro with his son Brandon. He won many awards over the years at car shows and loved taking his family for car rides to explore Wisconsin on nice summer days.
Greg is survived by his wife of 35 years, Christine; his daughter, Cassie (Kyle) Rockefeller and their daughter, Ellie Neva; his son, Brandon (Samantha) Hilbrich and their daughter, Alyssa. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, M. Neva Donaldson of Beaver Dam, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Kay (Glenn) Fichter of Aurora, Ill. and Jean (Terry) Sullivan of Georgia; brother, Tom Hilbrich; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Audrey Hilbrich; his father-in-law, Robert Donaldson; and several aunts and uncles.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held later this summer, 2020. Greg’s family would like to thank the Marshfield Medical Center of Beaver Dam and Hillside Hospice for all of the help provided throughout this time.
Memorials may be directed to Hillside Hospice, in Beaver Dam.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)