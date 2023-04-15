June 25, 1961—March 27, 2023

MARYVILLE, TN—Gregory Alan Burnard, born June 25, 1961, unexpectedly passed away in his home on March 27, 2023.

Greg was an amazing musician and was known for sharing his talents at weddings, funerals, and as a piano teacher. He also worked for many years as the Liturgical Minister for St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Mt. Horeb, WI.

Greg will be remembered and missed for his warm nature, quirky humor, genuine concern for humanity, and of course his love of beer.

He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Beth Burnard; his wife, Erin Burnard; his brother, Brad (Diane) Burnard; his sister, Michelle (Scott) King; his two sons: Moritz and Vincent (Amy); his stepson, Colin Blades; as well as a plethora of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 222 S. Dickason Blvd., Columbus, WI . In lieu of flowers or remembrances, the family asks you to treasure your loved ones and help someone less fortunate than yourself. May he rest in peace.