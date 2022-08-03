May 4, 1962—July 31, 2022

PORTAGE – Gregory “Barn” Wilson, age 60, of Portage, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, with his family by his side. He fought a courageous battle with a sudden illness.

Greg was born on May 4, 1962, in Portage, to Leonard and Marlene Wilson. He attended St. John’s Lutheran School. After graduating from Portage High School, Greg joined the U.S. Army. He was very proud to serve his country. He met the love of his life, Laura (Jenkins), and they have been married over 31 years. Together they raised three beautiful children: Cassandra, Zachary and Tessa. He was very excited to become a Grandpa and loved every minute he had with Niko (8 mo.) and Harper (4 mo.). Greg has been employed at Shred-It, Madison for 15 years. He played in softball leagues and tournaments every weekend and loved spending time with his softball family. Greg loved camping and road trips with his family. He enjoyed nature, hunting, coaching his kids’ sports teams and was an avid Packers fan. He had a special place in his heart for all animals, especially his pets.

Greg is survived by his loving wife, Laura; his three children and sons-in-law, Cassandra (Kevin) Heise, Columbus, Zachary Wilson, Nashville, TN and Tessa (Kolton) Gohlke, Muscoda; two grandbabies: Nikolai Heise and Harper Gohlke; his brothers: Brad and Jeff (Theresa), Portage; his sister, Kathy (Wayne) Ross, Kingman, AZ; his sister-in-law, Joan Wilson, Portage; his brothers-in-law: Ken Jenkins, Capron, IL and Rusty Jenkins, Fort Myers, FL; his sister-in-law, Tricia Weis, Janesville; mother and father-in-law, Barb and Gordy Luedtke, Janesville; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Jenkins, Janesville; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Leonard and Marlene; his brother, Jim; nephew, Timmy; and father-in-law, Jim Jenkins.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Inurnment will be private, with military rites by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, and on Monday from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.