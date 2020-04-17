Gregory “Greg” D. Freiberg, age 70, of Waukesha

Gregory “Greg” D. Freiberg of Waukesha passed away April 14, 2020, at age 70. Greg worked for SPX (formerly Waukesha Electric) for 36 years. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and member of the Masonic Lodge in Whitewater. Greg loved golf and curling. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 48 years, Melissa “Lissa” (Lutz) and their children, Amanda (Drew) Gottheardt and Lucas Freiberg; and granddaughters, Quinn and Kennedy Freiberg and Spenser Gottheardt. Further survived by his sister, Julie (Dave) Mickler; his brother, Blair (Mary) Freiberg; sister-in-law, Cary Freiberg; sister-in law, Wendy (the late Richard) Tolzmann; brother-in-law, Randy Lutz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Willard Freiberg; his mother, Maida Crown; and brother, Scott Freiberg. Due to the current health crisis, services will be held at a later date. Memorials are appreciated to First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Avenue, Waukesha, Wis. 53186 or the American Cancer Society, N19 W24350 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, Wis. 53188.