March 26, 1934—Aug. 17, 2022

BARABOO—Gregory J. Latalla of Baraboo, WI passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the age of 88. After several months of declining health, Greg died peacefully at the St. Clare Meadows Nursing Home in Baraboo.

Greg was born March 26, 1934, to father Gregory Latalla and mother Rose Koeppl in Chicago, IL. Greg was the oldest of three children, (Sissy and Valerie).

In 1954 Greg met the love of his life, JoAnne Hedmark. Not everyone agreed with the relationship, but Greg and JoAnne knew the strength of their bond and eloped to be married on October 25, 1954. 68 years of love, friendship and marriage proved those who opposed their marriage wrong. Only death has temporarily parted the two.

Greg and JoAnne had two children; Rick (1955-2000) and Kathy (Rob Sinden-Baraboo). Greg, JoAnne, Rick and Kathy traversed the southern states on various vacations due to Greg’s affection for the south. He loved all things Florida and was addicted to the heat of the sun!

Greg worked at Peoples Gas Company in Illinois for 34 years. At the end of his Peoples Gas career, Greg and JoAnne retired to Lake Delton and used their earnings to build their dream home the on the Wisconsin River on Indian Trails Parkway.

The family was devastated following the untimely death of Rick, their beloved son in 2000. The blessing of three wonderful grandchildren, Angeline, Matthew and Brianna, helped them through those difficult days.

Greg and JoAnne eventually moved to a small subdivision nearby their Indian Trails home and made many great friends they are thankful for to this day. Greg will always be remembered for how accepting and kind he was to others; and for how tightly he kept the grip on his pocketbook!

Greg is survived by his wife JoAnne; daughter Kathy (Rob Sinden); sister Valerie (Joe Bleers); and grandchildren Matthew and Brianna Sinden.

A Celebration of Life for Greg will be announced at a later date.