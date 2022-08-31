BARABOO—Gregory J. Latalla of Baraboo, WI passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the age of 88. After several months of declining health, Greg died peacefully at the St. Clare Meadows Nursing Home in Baraboo.
Greg is survived by his wife JoAnne; daughter Kathy (Rob Sinden); sister Valerie (Joe Bleers); and grandchildren: Matthew and Brianna Sinden.
A Celebration of Life for Greg will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at River’s Edge.
