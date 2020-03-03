Gregory James Zastava, age 72, of Winter Garden, Fla.

Gregory James Zastava, born May 9,1947, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., passed away Jan. 21, 2020, Winter Garden, Fla. Graduate of Adams-Friendship High School. Gregory enlisted in the Air Force December 1966 - August 1970. He enjoyed many years as Black Bart at the Fort Dells in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Gregory moved to Las Vegas, Nev. in the early 1980s. He spent most of his life there as a casino dealer. He also enjoyed acquiring a large collection of Universal Monster Memorabilia. Gregory returned to Wisconsin for a brief time in 2011 -2013. He retired to Kissimmee, Fla. to enjoy the warm weather and spend time at Disney World, his favorite place to visit over the years. Gregory is survived by his brother Toby Zastava; sister-in-law Diane (Timothy) Zastava; nieces and nephews Lisa, Dustin, Kristina and Zachary. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur J. and Dorothy E. (Nelson) Zastava and brother, Timothy J.