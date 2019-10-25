OSTEGO TOWNSHIP - Gregory L. Hanson, 81 of Otsego Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at At Home Again Assisted Living in Rio.
He was born March 2, 1938, in Lowville Township, the son of Robert and Inga (Alme) Hanson. He graduated from Rio High School in 1957. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as an electrician from 1958 to 1962. He was united in marriage to Beatrice Drzonek November 28, 1964 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Greg and Beatrice were blessed with four daughters and a son. He worked as an electrician for several businesses throughout the years and operated their family farm. He enjoyed deer hunting, gardening, watching the Green Bay Packers, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Beatrice, of 54 years; his children, Kathy (John) Davis, Brenda (Jay) Dahlen, Jean (Keith) Atkins, Anita (Marty) Dreischmeier, and Craig (Donna) Hanson; grandchildren, Nick and Molli Davis, Kylie and Jordan Dahlen, Savanna and Marissa Atkins, Hannah, Emma, and Izzy Dreischmeier, and Aden, Brody, and Kolton Hanson; step-granddaughter, Danielle Wiltzius; two-greatgrandchildren; brother, Elmer Hanson; brothers and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Philip; sisters Lorraine and Roberta, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial with full military honors will be held Monday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Doylestown with Father Garrett Kau presiding. Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 401 Angel Way, Rio. A reception and celebration of Greg’s life will follow the visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
