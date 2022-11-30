Sept. 5, 1969—Nov. 26, 2022

Gregory R. Schmidt, age 53, passed away at his home in Horicon on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

A Celebration of Life service for Greg will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Christian Life Fellowship in Mayville, Wisconsin with Pastor Matt Lewandowski officiating. Visitation for Greg be held at Christian Life Fellowship from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place on a later date.

Greg was born on September 5, 1969, to Dale and Helen (Schowalter) Schmidt in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He graduated from Horicon High School. He also received his degree from Evangel College in Springfield, MO in psychology and Biblical Studies. Greg was a member of Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, WI and attended Christian Life Fellowship.

Greg’s relationship with God was something that has always been important to him. At Elmbrook Church, he was a very active member holding youth and adult Bible studies. Greg also had a love for the great outdoors. Some of his hobbies included camping, canoeing, hiking, biking, and photography. Greg’s passion for helping people showed daily at Clearview where he was a CNA for many years.

Greg will be deeply missed by his mother Helen; his sister-in-law, Teresa (John) Eisenmenger; and many of relatives and friends.

Greg is preceded in death by his father and his brother, Michael.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com