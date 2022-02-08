BARABOO—Gregory Scott Dendor, age 71 of Baraboo, passed away at St. Clare Hospital from COVID pneumonia on Feb. 3, 2022. Greg, the son of Leonard and Millicent Dendor was born on Dec. 31, 1950, in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Don Bosco High School, Milwaukee, WI, in 1969, and obtained an Associates Degree in Computer Science from MATC-Milwaukee. He became a computer programmer and had several contracting jobs in Minneapolis, MN, Columbus, OH, and Indianapolis, IN. His longest contracts were in Colorado Springs and Denver, CO. He spent his years in Colorado hiking, exploring nature, and attending many Colorado Rockies baseball games.

His love for baseball started early with the Milwaukee Braves. During his teenage years, he spent several summers attending baseball camps in Texas. His love of all things baseball continued with the Milwaukee Brewers. He was also a baseball trivia master, which earned him the family nickname of “The King of Useless Trivia”.

He was a math whiz and loved anything having to do with numbers. He also enjoyed reading and using obscure words, which also earned him the family title of “Big Word Guy”.

As much as he loved all of these things, what he treasured most in life was his family and his service to others. His niece and nephews were his heart. He enjoyed volunteering at St. Clare Meadows and delivering Meals on Wheels.

His faith in the Lord was seen daily in his actions and devotion to those he knew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and dear uncle, Howard Ackerman.

He is survived by his sister, Rebecca (Michael) Plautz of Baraboo. Best friend and amazing uncle to nephews, Nathan Plautz of Reedsburg, Aaron (Maddie Mahoney, Vivienne Boehm), of Baraboo, Samuel of Louisville, KY, and niece Molly Jane Neumann (Noah) of St. Paul, MN.Greg was a caring dog sitter, walker, and treat provider to Eli Plautz.

He is also survived by dear uncle and aunt, Paul and Susan Ackerman of Milwaukee and cousins Sherry Rohmann, Katie Wetley, Amy Holz, Mary Ellen Siehr, and Jim Tiesling.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 11 am. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. A private family funeral will take place following visitation.

We are thankful beyond words for the many, many St. Clare Hospital staff members who showed Greg constant love, compassion, and respect while caring for him. Many thanks also to Chaplain Jonathan Tipton. You all made the unbearable, bearable.