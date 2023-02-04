Dec. 9, 1946—Jan. 26, 2023

WYOCENA—Heaven gained a beautiful soul when Gretchen Ann (Rueckert) Hepler, 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena. She put up a courageous fight against Alzheimer’s, but this unforgiving disease always triumphs.

Gretchen was born in Madison, WI to Dr. Raymond and Dorothy Ann (Allison) Rueckert on December 9, 1946. She graduated from Portage High School in 1965.

She went to college before marrying her high school sweetheart, Kenny Hepler March 15, 1968. It was a love story for the ages, lasting just shy of six decades together. She was a supportive, loving, easy-going wife and always up for being the co-pilot. Kenny and Gretchen traveled all over North America and beyond. They were fortunate to do a special bucket list trip in their RV to Alaska and Yellowstone in 2015, and they wintered in Florida and Arizona before the illness progressed.

She was an amazing mom and a fierce advocate for her children. She was always ready to make a favorite dinner, sew a homemade costume or outfit, listen to a venting session, attend every school function, serve as chauffeur, help with a project, dry some tears, give the perfect advice, recognize when she needed to be a mama bear, remind us “to let our conscience be our guide” and that “this too shall pass”, and give the most comforting hugs.

For several years, Gretchen loved working as a library assistant for the Portage Community Schools, because she enjoyed kids, was an avid reader, and loved words. She was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church. Over the years, she taught Sunday School, volunteered with programs, and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was involved with mentoring elementary students. Gretchen was a member of the philanthropic P.E.O. Sisterhood, and she volunteered at the Portage Food Pantry.

Her hobbies were spending time with family, crosswords, puzzles, gardening, birdwatching, baking, traveling, reading, spending time with the cat, shelling on the beach, drawing and art projects. Now that she’s in Heaven, we hope she is enjoying them again.

Gretchen is survived by her devoted husband, Kenny Hepler of Pardeeville; son, Craig (Tracy) Hepler of Portage; daughter, Jennifer Hepler of Portage; grandson, Nick (Jordan) Hepler of Portage; granddaughter, Rachel Hepler of Whitewater; bonus grandchildren: Morgan, Emma, Caleb Marceau, of Portage; sister, Debbie (Brian) Berger of Portage; brother-in-law, Carl (Rollie) Hepler of Pardeeville; brother-in-law, Byron Hepler of Ridgeway; special cousins, the Allison family; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Ann Rueckert; father, Dr. Raymond Rueckert; father-in-law, Kenneth Hepler; mother-in-law, Eleanor Hepler; uncle, Hugh Allison; aunt, Mildred Allison Smith; sister-in-law, Luann Hepler; brother-in-law, Jimmy Hepler; special cats: Taffy and Callie.

In June, a graveside memorial service will be held for family and friends. It will be followed by an outdoor Celebration of Life at her home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following causes which were important to Gretchen: Alzheimer’s Association or a Humane Society/Animal Shelter of your choice.

We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the following people for their wonderful care, patience, and dedication: Columbia Health Care Center, ProMedica Hospice, and The Remington House. “He will wipe all tears from their eyes, and there will be no more death, suffering, crying, or pain. These things of the past are gone forever.” –Revelation 21:4

