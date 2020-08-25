Griep, Barbara J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERTOWN - Barbara J. Griep, 61, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oconomowoc.

Barbara was born on April 22, 1959 in West Virginia, the daughter of Kenneth and Deloris (Hafenstein) Schultz. She married the love of her life Gary Griep on July 5, 1998 and the couple enjoyed 22 years of marriage. Barbara was an avid fisher and loved camping. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Barbara is survived by her husband Gary, daughter Stacey, and sister Brenda (Ron) Kraft. She is also survived by a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Eugene, and sister Shirley.

A memorial service for Barbara will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with Pastor Anthony Schultz presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.