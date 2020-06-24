Griepentrog, Naomi

BEAVER DAM - Naomi Amy Griepentrog (née Wendt) passed away on June 23, 2020 at Beaver Dam Memory Care.
Naomi was born Friday, June 13, 1930 at St. Mary's hospital in Watertown, Wis. Her parents were Roland Wendt and Amy (Yuenger) Wendt, of Lowell, Wis. She attended Bruce Clark elementary school in Lowell and graduated as valedictorian of Beaver Dam High School in 1948. Her favorite subjects included Latin and English classes, and mathematics.
In a recently discovered autobiography, Naomi stated that as a child she enjoyed playing outdoors near the river with her friends. These lifelong friends gathered for dinners out even into their retirement years, and they called their group the “Lowell playmates”. Naomi was united in marriage to Lester Griepentrog in 1949. They had three daughters, Jolle (Dale) Straseske, Debra (Thomas) Polsin and Barbara Lauth. Naomi worked as bookkeeper for Wendt's Service Garage and for Reinhard Lumber Co. in Reeseville. In 1965 she joined the Dodge County Highway Department as an administrative assistant, a position she held until retirement thirty plus years later. Naomi served as the Treasurer of the Village of Lowell for a number of years. She was a member of the Joint District #11 school board in 1965, the board that developed what is now known as the Dodgeland District.
A lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell, she was its youngest church organist at age 14. At that time the congregation held services in its original sanctuary with an organ that operated with a bellows. Naomi enjoyed telling of how the old fellow who was supposed to keep the bellows pumped fell asleep during church and she had to wake him up so she could start playing. Along with her mother and her older sister and numerous other family members, Naomi was a member of Salem Ladies Aide. During those years she faithfully served with the members of the Aide to provide meals for many church dinners and funerals. She was also a member of the Lowell Homemakers organization. Naomi and her sister, Harriet Westphal, were avid readers and shared their love of reading with their children. Members of the Doubleday Book club from their teenage years, the sisters each had large book collections.
Naomi is survived by her daughters, Jolle (Dale) Straseske, Debra (Thomas) Polsin and Barbara Lauth. She has seven grandchildren: Tony Straseske, Angela Moe, Jennie Neumann, Matthew Polsin, David Lauth, Elizabeth Lauth and Kerry Lauth and eleven great grandchildren, nephew Jonathan (Sharon) Westphal, niece Sandra (Robert) Westphal, a sister in law, Amelda Ruhland, and other nephews and nieces through marriage.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Harriet Westphal, former husband Lester Griepentrog, her nephew/godson Robert Westphal and two infant grandsons.
Naomi's daughters are grateful for the caring staff of Beaver Dam Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for their dedicated, loving attention given to their mother during her time there. Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic rules, we always knew mother was being cared for in a loving and respectful manner and the staff became Naomi's extended family.
A private family service for Naomi will be held.
