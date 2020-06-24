Griepentrog, Naomi

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Naomi Amy Griepentrog (née Wendt) passed away on June 23, 2020 at Beaver Dam Memory Care.

Naomi was born Friday, June 13, 1930 at St. Mary's hospital in Watertown, Wis. Her parents were Roland Wendt and Amy (Yuenger) Wendt, of Lowell, Wis. She attended Bruce Clark elementary school in Lowell and graduated as valedictorian of Beaver Dam High School in 1948. Her favorite subjects included Latin and English classes, and mathematics.

In a recently discovered autobiography, Naomi stated that as a child she enjoyed playing outdoors near the river with her friends. These lifelong friends gathered for dinners out even into their retirement years, and they called their group the “Lowell playmates”. Naomi was united in marriage to Lester Griepentrog in 1949. They had three daughters, Jolle (Dale) Straseske, Debra (Thomas) Polsin and Barbara Lauth. Naomi worked as bookkeeper for Wendt's Service Garage and for Reinhard Lumber Co. in Reeseville. In 1965 she joined the Dodge County Highway Department as an administrative assistant, a position she held until retirement thirty plus years later. Naomi served as the Treasurer of the Village of Lowell for a number of years. She was a member of the Joint District #11 school board in 1965, the board that developed what is now known as the Dodgeland District.