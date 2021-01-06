Griese, Donald K. "Don"

COLUMBUS - Donald K. "Don" Griese, age 85, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Larson House in Columbus. He was born on Sept. 12, 1935, to Otto and Elsie (Lenz) Griese on his family's farm outside Columbus. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard for eight years. Don married his life-long love, Geraldine "Gerry" Heppe, on Aug. 10, 1957, at St. Mary's Parish in Lost Lake (Randolph), Wis. For most of his life, he lived on and worked this small farm where he enjoyed raising animals, nurturing flower and vegetable gardens and building their new homestead. Don was employed through the years in farming, then in supervisory and other roles at Mosinee Paper, Ameripak, Kasper Excavating, Van Holtens, and Flex-O-Graphic. His co-workers described him as being hardworking, smart, a good listener, as well as having a great sense of humor and being willing to give good advice. He instilled in his children the same strong work ethic and sense of family which allowed his family to prosper. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, pheasant and turkey hunting and birdwatching. He treasured vacations spent with family, including cruises to Hawaii, Alaska, and especially one to Nova Scotia with his extended family for their 50th wedding anniversary. He was a loyal volunteer with the Knights of Columbus and St. Jerome's Parish.