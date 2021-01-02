Griese, Donald K. "Don"

COLUMBUS - Donald K. "Don" Griese, age 85, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Larson House in Columbus. He was born on Sept. 12, 1935, to Otto and Elsie (Lenz) Griese on his family's farm outside Columbus. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard for eight years. Don married his life-long love, Geraldine "Gerry" Heppe, on Aug. 10, 1957, at St. Mary's Parish in Lost Lake (Randolph), Wis. For most of his life, he lived on and worked this small farm where he enjoyed raising animals, nurturing flower and vegetable gardens and building their new homestead. Don was employed through the years in farming, then in supervisory and other roles at Mosinee Paper, Ameripak, Kasper Excavating, Van Holtens, and Flex-O-Graphic. His co-workers described him as being hardworking, smart, a good listener, as well as having a great sense of humor and being willing to give good advice. He instilled in his children the same strong work ethic and sense of family which allowed his family to prosper. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, pheasant and turkey hunting and birdwatching. He treasured vacations spent with family, including cruises to Hawaii, Alaska, and especially one to Nova Scotia with his extended family for their 50th wedding anniversary. He was a loyal volunteer with the Knights of Columbus and St. Jerome's Parish.
Survivors include his wife, Gerry; his children, Mary (Duane) Bailey of Fitchburg, Ann (Rick) Schade of Cottage Grove, Jane (Gary) Braatz of Poynette, Jolene Lang (Paul Norris) of Port Washington, Pete (Lynda) Griese of Columbus, and Paul (Jody) Griese of Durham, Conn.; 10 grandchildren, MJ and Aerial Bailey, Hewan and Berhan Schade, Christopher (Sophie) and Cameron Braatz, Anna Lang, Kelsey and Karrie Griese and Kate Griese; and two great-grandsons, Tre Poe and Zaydeon Swenson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lucille Lischka.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome's Church. We encourage sharing condolences online at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus (920) 623-5850
