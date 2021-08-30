Griffith, Phyllis F.

COLUMBUS—Phyllis F. Griffith age 87 died on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at Charter Senior Living in Vernon Hills, Ill. She was born on May 5, 1934 in Columbus to Wesley and Florence (Ottow) Kopplin. She was a 1952 graduate of Columbus High School. Phyllis was married to Clifford Griffith on Aug. 20, 1955 in Columbus and together had four children. She was active throughout her entire life including volunteering as a 4-H leader for more than 30 years, member of the Buzzin Dozen Homemakers, Farm Bureau, Volunteer at Columbus Hospital, music boosters, Bethel Cemetery board and the Welsh Gymanfa Ganu Association of WI board. Phyllis was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Columbus where she taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir and served on the Church Session. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, crochet and was an avid reader. But most of all was the love for her family, especially making items for her grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and friends. Survivors include her brother, Leonard (Bethanne) Kopplin; two daughters, Colleen Johnson and Annette (Bob) Blanco; her two sons, Glenn and Todd; six grandchildren, Judy (Joe) Deuster, Thomas Johnson, Jennifer (Sayre) Kos, Erin (Rob) Huey, Brianna (Tyler) Gustke and Alissa Blanco; six great grandchildren, Ethan, Mikey, Christopher, Caroline, Nathan, Brooklynn; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 1992, son-in-law, Mike Johnson; brother, Leroy Kopplin; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Hubbard and Sharon Kopplin; nephew, Scott Kopplin. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, Columbus. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Town of Elba. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus First Presbyterian Church or the Welsh Gymanfa Ganu Association of Wisconsin. Thank you to the wonderful staff of Charter Senior Living, with a special thanks to hospice nurse Becky, for their extraordinary care of Phyllis. We encourage you to share online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.