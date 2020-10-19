Grissman, Patricia Ann (Hoffman)

Pat loved spending time outdoors doing a variety of activities, including yard work, gardening, hunting, and spending time up north at the cabin that she and Jack built together. While at her cabin, she enjoyed watching the hummingbirds feed as she soaked up the sun any chance she got. Her timeless energy and endless love for her family surpasses all known. She will be forever remembered by her spunky attitude and witty ways. Pat will remain in the hearts of all who had the honor of knowing her. She would do anything for anyone at any given time, with a heart of gold that truly blessed all of those who knew her. She will always be remembered and missed as such a unique and beautiful soul, one of God's finest.