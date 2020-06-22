Gritt, Janet A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HORICON - Janet A. Gritt, age 77, of Horicon, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Horicon.

A visitation will be at the KOEPSELL MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SACRED HEART PARISH on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Father Justin Lopina presiding. Seating will be limited for the Mass due to the current health restrictions. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Malachy Cemetery in Horicon.

To know Janet is to know strength. Her selfless, sassy, and stubborn ways came to life in how she worked tirelessly to take care of her family and friends - but not without a classic head shake or two. The simple joys were all she needed: a daily walk down to Kwik Trip, an afternoon of bingo and penny slots, flower shopping every Mother's Day, or being surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life was full of love, and because of her our lives were full of love, too.