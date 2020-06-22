Gritt, Janet A.

HORICON - Janet A. Gritt, age 77, of Horicon, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Horicon.
A visitation will be at the KOEPSELL MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SACRED HEART PARISH on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Father Justin Lopina presiding. Seating will be limited for the Mass due to the current health restrictions. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Malachy Cemetery in Horicon.
To know Janet is to know strength. Her selfless, sassy, and stubborn ways came to life in how she worked tirelessly to take care of her family and friends - but not without a classic head shake or two. The simple joys were all she needed: a daily walk down to Kwik Trip, an afternoon of bingo and penny slots, flower shopping every Mother's Day, or being surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life was full of love, and because of her our lives were full of love, too.
Janet was born the daughter of Clarence and Nelda (Miller) Kuschel on June 3, 1943, in the village of Birnamwood, Wis. She was a graduate of Birnamwood High School and went on to receive her beautician's license. Jan was united in marriage to Keith E. Gritt on Feb. 23, 1963. With her husband, Keith, Jan owned and operated Gritt's Hairstylist and Barber for all their lives in Horicon. Jan cherished her clients and loved her town and was lovingly referred to by many area residents as 'mom.' She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon. When she found spare time, Jan enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, and the time spent with her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jan is survived by her children, Keith M. (Wendy) Gritt of Reedsburg, Kelly Kuhn of Beaver Dam, Wade (Heidi) Gritt of Arlington Heights, Ill., Clint Gritt of Horicon, Heather Gritt of Fort Atkinson, Kristin Gritt of Nashville, Tenn., and Wyatt Gritt of Atlanta, Ga.; her siblings, Roy (Brenda) Kuschel of Birnamwood and Linda (Guy) Buetow of Arizona; her grandchildren, Nick (Mary), Beth, Zachary, Josh, Josh 'Porkchop,' A. J., Brandon (Beth), Brooke, Ryan, Molly, Claire, and Danny; her great-grandchildren, Charlie, Grahm, Marcus, Olivia, Jackson, Madison, Landyn, Cooper, Hartleigh, Hendrix, and Dekker; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith in 2016; her infant son, James; her sister, Karen Liethen; and her brother, Clarence "Spike" Kuschel.
Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Parish.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam Oncology Department and Hillside Hospice for all of their care and support shown to Jan's family. Also, special thanks to Jan's best friend, Nell VanderSchaaf, for taking such good care and being there for her.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
