Grooms, James Boyd "JB"

NORTH FREEDOM—James Boyd “JB” Grooms, age 74, of North Freedom, Wis., passed away on Jan. 26, 2021. He was born on Aug. 19, 1946, to parents Harry and Mabel Grooms.

JB served for 23 years in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from UW-Platteville with a bachelor’s in criminal justice.

He loved riding motorcycles and made many trips out to Sturgis, S.D., for the motorcycle rally. He was a lifelong artist as well as a musician, playing the accordion. JB was a member of the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club for many years. He also had the most beautiful handwriting and calligraphy skills.

He worked as a Sauk County Deputy Sheriff in the late 70s and early 80s. He then went on to own the LaRue Tavern for 16 years, and later went back into law enforcement as a Lake Delton police officer. He also spent quite a few years as a security officer for Ho-Chunk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as several other family members.

Survivors include his children, Calista Grooms, Jacob Grooms, and Juliann Grooms; granddaughter, Ellie Seaton; and special friend, Kim Wolfe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the family.

A celebration of life will be held soon, and burial will take place in the spring. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.